Share

Share The Real CdC’s Newsletter

A good friend suggested I write a Substack to review my schedule of speaking engagements over the next week.

October 16 — 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Brownstone Supper Club, Butterfly Restaurant, West Hartford, CT - $50 Dinner & wine included

Brownstone Institute Supper Club in West Hartford, Connecticut. Details found here. Plenty of tickets available. So if you’re in the Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island area, come on by for a discussion of what will likely be Standing Doctrine, Covid and Covid vaccine data, and the root cause of American devolution.

The root cause of all civil strife in the U.S. is the failure of the courts to achieve their primary mission of dispute resolution. They’ve used Standing Doctrine to dismiss inconvenient or controversial cases at the subjective whim of a judge. Election issues, Covid, Vaccines, LGBT, Climate, BLM, and other issues are left non-adjudicated at the expense of civil society devolving into incivility.

October 19 — 9 am - 5 pm

Back to Basics Conference , Westin Hotel, Waltham, MA - $150

Conference on family, food, and health. Dr. Joe Ladapo, FL Surgeon General, will be the keynote speaker. I will speak at around 9 am or 10 am or in between. Link found here.

Due to time constraints, I will focus on stroke victims of the Covid vaccinations. The numbers and case studies are stark and compelling. If anyone does not realize the dangers of Covid vaccines after seeing this official and true evidence of stroke from Covid vaccines, then I don’t know what else can possibly wake them up. The evidence is conclusive.

October 20 — All Day affair

Passport to Health and Wellness Expo , Doubletree Hotel, Bristol, CT

Expo for health and holistic medical, healing, and food found here.

I will be the main speaker at around 1PM.

Thank you all for the readership.

If anyone wants to support me, there are two ways. 1) I activated the ability to pledge money on Substack. 2) You can buy a book or an eBook.

Purchase of an eBook is a great way to support me. I don’t have to pay for shipping. You don’t even have to read it. (LOL). The Real CdC is $12 for the eBook. Someone bought 3 eBooks. That was pretty cool. Thank you to that person. The bundle of two books is $40 and has a ton of graphs. Here is the website for the books TheRealCdC.com.

God bless you all.

John 14:6 And Jesus answered, “I am the Way and the TRUTH and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.”

TRUTH