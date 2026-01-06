The Real CdC’s Newsletter

Beautifully done. I filed suit against the three Credit Reporting Agencies, and no judge had the Courage to allow them to get to discovery. Why? They know they have to uphold Corporate Policies over Consumer Protection Laws otherwise they'd lose their prestige they've acquired by upholding these corporate polices over actual Consumer Protection Laws. I told the judge (I, too, am Pro Se) that her biggest issue was not whether the Defendant's had engaged in Unfair and Deceptive Business Practices, but whether she had the Courage to actually uphold the law. It took her six months to rule on it. I'd suspect she didn't want to rule b/c she knew the impact it would have on her standing amongst other judges and among generous corporations who take care of their corrupt helpers. However, after 6 months, she wrote a silly disposition upholding Corporate Policy and dismissing my case. Keep up the great work & God Bless you & yours 🙏🏼

The most egregious case of lack of standing dismissal I know of is the New York Supreme Court overturning a case won by attorney Bobbie Anne Cox that stopped governor Hochul’s executive order, allowing them to detain you indefinitely for any reason with no proof of being a danger to the public or having a communicable disease. This reversal happened a year afterwards, and the plaintiffs included New York State legislators, who had the legitimate role of making such a policy law if they chose to; it was not legitimately in the purview of the Executive to do so.

The court decided that these individual lawmakers did not have standing to bring the suit!

I’ve heard about a number of other cases during the Covid era. That were perfectly legitimate cases to bring, about rights being violated, all being tossed out due to lack of standing or mootness.

