The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

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Peter W Allen's avatar
Peter W Allen
7d

John, I listened to almost the end. The raw raw facts shocking but also confirming what we experience in my small NH town. 30 year old, dead in his sleep, found by his son; 60 year old, stongest man in town, dead after dinner in a chair, two weeks after shot; a smart librarian at Harvard, dead of massive heart problems; and a number of other sudden deaths..I doubt any one of them was coded properly. all in 2021

And heaven help you if you even dare to mention the shot killed them. The relatives look at you as if you are nuts. Is it the anti christ? I really do not know how to comprehend our times, they are so fraudulent, make believe. And it continues to this day in 2026: dying suddenly, heart suddenly gives out...historical number of deaths unprecedented. Thank God you have the guts to address..We need that.

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6 replies by John Beaudoin Sr The Real CdC and others
K.Lib4's avatar
K.Lib4
6d

I listened to the whole thing this morning at 1.5x speed. You have been doing God’s work for years now, and I read, watch, and share whenever I can.

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