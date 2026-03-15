Ep 010 FINAL CUT | TLBcast - THE ACIP MEMORANDUM - by John Beaudoin Sr - Part 1
"The Last Boomer" Podcast - Episode 10 - Part 1 of THE ACIP MEMORANDUM reviewed by John Beaudoin, Sr.
Ep 010 FINAL CUT | TLBcast - THE ACIP MEMORANDUM - by John Beaudoin Sr - Part 1
Part 1 of THE ACIP MEMORANDUM is done. The final cut is about 45 minutes shorter than the live version with nothing really missing. Total time is about 1 hour 33 minutes and I speak clearly enough to speed it up in listening.
https://rumble.com/v7763bk-ep-010-final-cut-tlbcast-the-acip-memorandum-by-john-beaudoin-sr-part-1.html
Description
John reviews THE ACIP MEMORANDUM delivered to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for the March 18/19 meetings in Washington DC. The memorandum delivers conclusive evidence that the CDC has been purposely avoiding and omitting any investigation of vaccine deaths, hundreds of death records of which are in the memorandum.
God bless you all
John, I listened to almost the end. The raw raw facts shocking but also confirming what we experience in my small NH town. 30 year old, dead in his sleep, found by his son; 60 year old, stongest man in town, dead after dinner in a chair, two weeks after shot; a smart librarian at Harvard, dead of massive heart problems; and a number of other sudden deaths..I doubt any one of them was coded properly. all in 2021
And heaven help you if you even dare to mention the shot killed them. The relatives look at you as if you are nuts. Is it the anti christ? I really do not know how to comprehend our times, they are so fraudulent, make believe. And it continues to this day in 2026: dying suddenly, heart suddenly gives out...historical number of deaths unprecedented. Thank God you have the guts to address..We need that.
I listened to the whole thing this morning at 1.5x speed. You have been doing God’s work for years now, and I read, watch, and share whenever I can.