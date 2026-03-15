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Part 1 of THE ACIP MEMORANDUM is done. The final cut is about 45 minutes shorter than the live version with nothing really missing. Total time is about 1 hour 33 minutes and I speak clearly enough to speed it up in listening.

https://rumble.com/v7763bk-ep-010-final-cut-tlbcast-the-acip-memorandum-by-john-beaudoin-sr-part-1.html

Description

John reviews THE ACIP MEMORANDUM delivered to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for the March 18/19 meetings in Washington DC. The memorandum delivers conclusive evidence that the CDC has been purposely avoiding and omitting any investigation of vaccine deaths, hundreds of death records of which are in the memorandum.

God bless you all

John 14:6 TRUTH