The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

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Peter W Allen's avatar
Peter W Allen
5d

Bless you for keeping the eyes open and the mind, like only the truth can.

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MBB's avatar
MBB
5d

God Bless you, John. You are doing yeoman's work and I do all I can to get it out to the masses.

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