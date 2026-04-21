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Today, someone mentioned they were going to be speaking to a mixed crowd of vaxxed and unvaxxed. I’m not one to avoid offering my unsolicited opinion in situations of Covid era truth-spreading. So, of course, I hit them with the following message:

Ease into the vaxed crowd. You already know that. There’s something I say to those who say that the vax can’t be causing so many things. The blood goes everywhere in the body and supports every organ and tissue. So if this vax affects the blood, which we now know it does, everything is on the table as a potential result. And it is almost random wherever those little particles end up. It is a random lottery of dispersion. Some do fine and clear it. Some have skin problems. Some have lung, heart, kidney, marrow or immune system problems. Some have brain or neurological problems. Or other problems. It’s a roll of the dice.

I hope the recipient doesn’t mind my posting it here in Substack. I haven’t written an article in a while.

Blood components are made mainly in marrow and lymph. If, in the creation process, the mRNA affects the very early stem cells (hematopoietic stem cells) that are later differentiated into red blood cells (RBCs or erythrocytes), platelets (thrombocytes), or white blood cells (too many types to list - leukocytes, lymphocytes, T Cells, B Cells, neutrophils, eosinophils, et al), then anything can result from such changes. Leukemia is the production of abnormal white cells. Rouleaux formation is the stacking of RBCs due to proteins or immunoglobulins changing the charge status on the surface of the cells. White fibrin clots form from mis-folded proteins in the blood. Platelets use fibrinogen and thrombin to produce fibrin that creates a structural mesh trapping RBCs to form clots. If platelets are dysregulated in their creation, then there could be hyper-coagulation (many clots all over). There can also be concomitant lack of platelets causing hemorrhage situations because platelets are being gobbled up too quickly by aberrant macrophages (another type of WBC).

All sciency stuff aside, the summary is that if the blood formation is dysregulated by genetic material from Covid vaccines, then almost anything can happen almost anywhere in the body. So, when people say that the Covid vaccine cannot be causing all these different issues, ask them where blood goes in the body.

You have a revolver with 500 chambers. You put in one bullet, hold it to your head, and pull the trigger. Congratulations. You just survived a Covid vaccine. “Well, I took it and nothing happened to me.” Someone you know was that “1” in 500.

I need to find another analogy for injury. It seems to be more than 1 in 10 though.

How about this? You boil 11 out of 12 eggs. Someone takes one egg from the dozen and smashes it against your head. What are the chances you will have to wash your face and clothes? Don’t be the raw egg recipient.

God Bless you all

JOHN 14:6 TRUTH