Please think about what people have experience and expertise in. Why would you give them a role as a leader of an important and large organization if they would be a neophyte?

People are going crazy over the nomination process for positions in the Trump administration, MAHA online, specifically. It seems like the collective consciousness is driven toward a shiny object while something else is happening.

Some have prodded me to put this c.v. together and put it out there. So here it is. It’s a partial list of accomplishments over the past few years. The Substack articles, totaling over 100, and my books comprise new methods in epidemiology, new findings in Covid vaccine and Covid causes of death, evidence of government fraud, manslaughter, and murder, bills for health data transparency, solutions to legal issues, and much more. I really don’t think you’ll find more conclusive evidence anywhere in the world.

I also provide elegant, simple solutions to the issues. Still, I offer any state a public health data audit that will end all debate. Yet no state will allow me access or do the study themselves. Why? Why not? And all the scientists and the public mostly ignore the pathway I outlined ~ 2.5 years ago. Why? Research papers are only ever persuasive in these matters. I offer conclusive evidence in both my work and in what I propose to do in an audit.

Ignoring simple, elegant solutions is not a winning strategy. The only people who have promoted what I propose are Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Nicole Shanahan. I have heard them both mention it multiple times. I’ll likely publish an email from March 2022. You’ll see how a simple statement of affirmation from Kennedy gave me the confidence to pursue a bill that is the best public health bill ever written. Why do I say that? … because it brings transparency to The People. We would know the results of not only the vaccines, but also statins, and -ivirs and -evirs and avirs — everything.

I’m tired. But I’m still in the fight for liberty and I always will be.

God bless you all

John 14:6 TRUTH

John Beaudoin, Sr. - Massachusetts (soon to be New Hampshire)

Education: BS Systems Engineering 1988 & MBA 2018; one year law school 2020/2021

Career: 30-years in semiconductors - Career ENDED - unrecoverable due to Covid activism (per statement from hiring director of the largest and most advanced semiconductor company in the world - and I was the most qualified and accomplished candidate - job pays about $400K/yr - all I’ve done in Covid killed that career)

Strategic Planning & Negotiations Example - won the MK6LE Program (Polaris nuclear missile guidance system) design flow contract. The revenue reached over $1B for the company I represented. I ran that deal from conception to contract closure. Companies involved were Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Honeywell and others.

Strategic Planning & Negotiations Example - won the process design flow contract for GlobalFoundries’ most advanced semiconductor process development (then 14nm, now far smaller geometries). I ran the deal from conception to contract closure. The company I represented was then sold for $127M about 2 years later.

Past 4 years: authored 2 books, 2 bills, 3 lawsuits pro se, 2 now on appeal, 1.4 MILLION non-redacted death records obtained, groundbreaking epidemiological findings, Dismissal Doctrine analysis (aka, Standing)

Why Covid Vaccine and Standing research? - My career is over, my eldest is dead, and I just want to save kids from getting killed

Official Government Records Obtained

1.4 Million non-redacted death records from CT MA MN (5% of US pop.)

Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System records

Other whistleblower federal databases

Findings

Fraudulent misrepresentations — Accidental deaths (blunt trauma, fentanyl OD) labeled as “Covid” deaths

More Fraud — Covid vaccine-caused deaths labeled as “Covid” deaths, including children

Thousands of Covid vaccine-caused deaths per state

Discovered 2020 = excess respiratory; ’21-‘23 = circulatory & blood excess deaths; a virus doesn’t change how it kills on a year boundary (when vaxes started)

Cancer deaths rose end of 2021 and increased thereafter, specifically, lymph and marrow first and most

Sudden kidney failure deaths rose 100% totaling ~155,000 excess kidney deaths in USA; discovered that it’s TWO different causes

Government killed a MILLION Americans by Covid treatment protocols & Covid vaccines

Most causes of Covid vaccine deaths are traceable to blood formation dysregulation

Inferential statistical methods and models fail in epidemiology; engineering methods are much better in discovering signals, analyzing data, and producing useful information for human consumption

Processes & Tools

Created ALPHA, a forensic investigation process using health data. Best in world EARLY WARNING system and INVESTIGATIONAL TOOL. Better than 250,000 state and fed public health employees.

New epidemiological methodology using Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) frequency domain analysis of daily deaths over many years. The higher the Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR), the greater the seasonality of deaths. More pneumonia deaths in winter than summer. More older people die in winter than summer. Seasons have no bearing on cancers or ages under about 60 years old. This new methodology will be able to untangle signals in the future and be an EARLY WARNING system as well as a FORENSIC INVESTIGATIONAL TOOL

Multiple paradoxes in death data discovered and then tools created and implemented to find the paradoxes: age group paradox, time-window paradox, Simpson’s paradox, Prevalence-of-Cause paradox.

New Hampshire StateHouse Testimonies

Massachusetts StateHouse Testimonies

Jun 8, 2023 - 4m15s - H 734 - https://rumble.com/v2uhck6-massachusetts-joint-committee-on-emergency-preparedness-and-management-john.html

Mid-2023 17-minute Summary re-recorded after event at StateHouse - https://rumble.com/v2tyuxe-coquin-de-chien-massachusetts-legislators-presentation-john-beaudoin.html

Supplemental Information

Books Published

Mar 2024 - The Real CdC - COVID FACTS for REGULAR PEOPLE

Apr 2024 - THE CDC MEMORANDUM - NOTICE OF CRIMINAL LIABILITY

Articles Published

Coquin de Chien (named changed to “The Real CdC”) - 113 Articles published as of November 10, 2024 found at https://TheRealCdC.Substack.com

Brownstone Institute - Just Who Is Girish Navani? published on September 24, 2024 Found at https://brownstone.org/articles/just-who-is-girish-navani/

Brownstone Institute - A Question of Standing published on October 30, 2024 Found at https://brownstone.org/articles/a-question-of-standing/

Bills Authored

HB1661 New Hampshire 2024 Session - Public health analysis and data transparency; found at https://legiscan.com/NH/text/HB1661/id/2864803

HF5131 Minnesota 2024 Session - Public health analysis and data transparency; found at https://legiscan.com/MN/text/HF5131/2023

THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES

Jul 2024 - Vol. I - NOTICE OF HOSPITAL HOMICIDE & ACUTE RENAL FAILURE DEATHS

Aug 2024 - Vol. II - COVID-19 “VACCINE”-CAUSED DEATHS & DEATHS FRAUDULENTLY LABELED “COVID-19” - served to the governor, health commissioner, and AG of Connecticut (both Vol. I & II). Whistleblower report filed with the Auditors of Public Accounts of Connecticut (Vol. II).

Published Firsts & Notables

Apr 12, 2022 - Clotting & Hemorrhaging Excess Deaths https://open.substack.com/pub/therealcdc/p/c19-vaccine-the-cause-of-causes?r=1d6m3v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Apr 26, 2022 - Fraudulent covid over-counting https://open.substack.com/pub/therealcdc/p/scienter-not-science?r=1d6m3v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

May 11, 2022 - SOLUTION to vaccine debate (Correlate Vax registry with death records) https://open.substack.com/pub/therealcdc/p/two-sided-solution?r=1d6m3v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

May 16, 2022 - Sudden Kidney Failure Alert https://open.substack.com/pub/therealcdc/p/n179?r=1d6m3v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

May 27, 2022 - Turbo Cancer by the numbers (Marrow, Lymph) https://open.substack.com/pub/therealcdc/p/neoplasm-to-ectoplasm-in-months?r=1d6m3v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Jun 19, 2022 - Circulatory system attacked https://open.substack.com/pub/therealcdc/p/circulatory-attack-continues?r=1d6m3v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Jun 24, 2022 - Pulmonary embolism deaths https://open.substack.com/pub/therealcdc/p/pulmonary-emboli-effects?r=1d6m3v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Aug 2022 - Sued Governor in U.S. District Ct - FRAUD Covid over-counting & Hidden vaccine deaths

Dec 2023 - Summa Logica LLC founded

Feb 2024 - First Circuit Court of Appeals Brief filed - STANDING DOCTRINE systemic failure

… More Cancer, Circulatory System, Eosinophilia, Myocarditis, Clotting, Hemorrhaging, Thrombocytopenia, Stroke et al

Feb 2024 The Real CdC published by Summa Logica LLC

Feb 2024 THE CDC MEMORANDUM published by Summa Logica LLC

June 2024 - THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES Vol. I - Sudden Kidney Failure deaths

August 2024 - THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES Vol. II - Vaccine deaths

2023 - served the governors and other public officials of Vermont with THE VERMONT MEMORANDUM and officials of Minnesota with THE MINNESOTA MEMORANDUM

2024 - served the directors and 13 deputy directors of the FDA, CDC, and NIH with THE CDC MEMORANDUM - NOTICE OF CRIMINAL LIABILITY

Sep 2024 - to be announced - publications regarding Dismissal Doctrines - the root core issue that facilitates all other issues festering in the United States: border, election, LGBT, Covid, Vaccines, Climate change

2024 - Thesis author and advisor on research paper to apply DFT and SNR analyses to death data streams of age groups and causes of death to determine the seasonality level of externalities

Law School

Aug 2020 - Entered at 56yo

Aug 2021 - Kicked out for refusing Covid vax

Mask Mandate Lawsuit vs Governor of MA

May 2020 - Sued Governor in U.S. District Court

Nov 2020 - Governor changed mandate for the entire state to get around the legal theory in my lawsuit. Neither I nor anyone speaking to me had to wear a mask as a result of the exception in the new mandate Covid Order No. 55 ¶ 2b

Covid and Vaccine Deaths Fraud Lawsuit vs Governor et al of MA

August 2022 - Sued state over massive numbers of fraudulent records that appear to substantially increase Covid death reporting and to hide Covid vaccine death reporting. Dismissed. Appealed to the First Circuit — pending.

Breach of Contract Lawsuit vs Massachusetts School of Law

August 2022 - Sued Massachusetts School of Law for breach of contract and unfair and deceptive acts. Appealed to Massachusetts Court of Appeals — pending.

Other Written Works for Courts

Amicus Curiae Brief (Treatise on Standing Doctrine) in the Supreme Court of the United States in Johnson v Kotek No. 24-173 dated September 2024; found at https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/24/24-173/326017/20240916110703931_Amicus%20Brief-Beaudoin.pdf and an article on Substack about it found at https://therealcdc.substack.com/p/amicus-curiae-beaudoin-supporting

Another Amicus Curiae Brief (on Mootness Doctrine) not submitted to the Supreme Court of the United States as it was too late and no attorney was available to submit it. Dated October 2024.

