Curriculum Vitae of John Beaudoin, Sr. Requested to be Public
I just want to save the children from maim and death
Please think about what people have experience and expertise in. Why would you give them a role as a leader of an important and large organization if they would be a neophyte?
People are going crazy over the nomination process for positions in the Trump administration, MAHA online, specifically. It seems like the collective consciousness is driven toward a shiny object while something else is happening.
Some have prodded me to put this c.v. together and put it out there. So here it is. It’s a partial list of accomplishments over the past few years. The Substack articles, totaling over 100, and my books comprise new methods in epidemiology, new findings in Covid vaccine and Covid causes of death, evidence of government fraud, manslaughter, and murder, bills for health data transparency, solutions to legal issues, and much more. I really don’t think you’ll find more conclusive evidence anywhere in the world.
I also provide elegant, simple solutions to the issues. Still, I offer any state a public health data audit that will end all debate. Yet no state will allow me access or do the study themselves. Why? Why not? And all the scientists and the public mostly ignore the pathway I outlined ~ 2.5 years ago. Why? Research papers are only ever persuasive in these matters. I offer conclusive evidence in both my work and in what I propose to do in an audit.
Ignoring simple, elegant solutions is not a winning strategy. The only people who have promoted what I propose are Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Nicole Shanahan. I have heard them both mention it multiple times. I’ll likely publish an email from March 2022. You’ll see how a simple statement of affirmation from Kennedy gave me the confidence to pursue a bill that is the best public health bill ever written. Why do I say that? … because it brings transparency to The People. We would know the results of not only the vaccines, but also statins, and -ivirs and -evirs and avirs — everything.
I’m tired. But I’m still in the fight for liberty and I always will be.
God bless you all
John 14:6 TRUTH
John Beaudoin, Sr. - Massachusetts (soon to be New Hampshire)
Education: BS Systems Engineering 1988 & MBA 2018; one year law school 2020/2021
Career: 30-years in semiconductors - Career ENDED - unrecoverable due to Covid activism (per statement from hiring director of the largest and most advanced semiconductor company in the world - and I was the most qualified and accomplished candidate - job pays about $400K/yr - all I’ve done in Covid killed that career)
Strategic Planning & Negotiations Example - won the MK6LE Program (Polaris nuclear missile guidance system) design flow contract. The revenue reached over $1B for the company I represented. I ran that deal from conception to contract closure. Companies involved were Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Honeywell and others.
Strategic Planning & Negotiations Example - won the process design flow contract for GlobalFoundries’ most advanced semiconductor process development (then 14nm, now far smaller geometries). I ran the deal from conception to contract closure. The company I represented was then sold for $127M about 2 years later.
Past 4 years: authored 2 books, 2 bills, 3 lawsuits pro se, 2 now on appeal, 1.4 MILLION non-redacted death records obtained, groundbreaking epidemiological findings, Dismissal Doctrine analysis (aka, Standing)
Why Covid Vaccine and Standing research? - My career is over, my eldest is dead, and I just want to save kids from getting killed
Official Government Records Obtained
1.4 Million non-redacted death records from CT MA MN (5% of US pop.)
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System records
Other whistleblower federal databases
Findings
Fraudulent misrepresentations — Accidental deaths (blunt trauma, fentanyl OD) labeled as “Covid” deaths
More Fraud — Covid vaccine-caused deaths labeled as “Covid” deaths, including children
Thousands of Covid vaccine-caused deaths per state
Discovered 2020 = excess respiratory; ’21-‘23 = circulatory & blood excess deaths; a virus doesn’t change how it kills on a year boundary (when vaxes started)
Cancer deaths rose end of 2021 and increased thereafter, specifically, lymph and marrow first and most
Sudden kidney failure deaths rose 100% totaling ~155,000 excess kidney deaths in USA; discovered that it’s TWO different causes
Government killed a MILLION Americans by Covid treatment protocols & Covid vaccines
Most causes of Covid vaccine deaths are traceable to blood formation dysregulation
Inferential statistical methods and models fail in epidemiology; engineering methods are much better in discovering signals, analyzing data, and producing useful information for human consumption
Processes & Tools
Created ALPHA, a forensic investigation process using health data. Best in world EARLY WARNING system and INVESTIGATIONAL TOOL. Better than 250,000 state and fed public health employees.
New epidemiological methodology using Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) frequency domain analysis of daily deaths over many years. The higher the Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR), the greater the seasonality of deaths. More pneumonia deaths in winter than summer. More older people die in winter than summer. Seasons have no bearing on cancers or ages under about 60 years old. This new methodology will be able to untangle signals in the future and be an EARLY WARNING system as well as a FORENSIC INVESTIGATIONAL TOOL
Multiple paradoxes in death data discovered and then tools created and implemented to find the paradoxes: age group paradox, time-window paradox, Simpson’s paradox, Prevalence-of-Cause paradox.
New Hampshire StateHouse Testimonies
Jan 10, 2024 - 14m10s - SB 319 - YouTube Link to hearing
Jan 10, 2024 - 4m17s - SB319 edited down by Ann Forti - X (Twitter) Link to hearing
Jan 25, 2024 - 31m32s - HB1661 - YouTube Link to hearing
April 12, 2024 - 2h2m - Special House Committee on Covid Response - YouTube Link to hearing
April 12, 2024 - 9m06s CDC Fraud https://rumble.com/v4t92g9-part-1-4122024-new-hampshire-testimony-john-beaudoin-sr-cdc-fraud.html
April 12, 2024 - 10m40s RICO Crimes https://rumble.com/v4ttiux-part-2-4122024-nh-testimony-john-beaudoin-sr-medical-boards-rico-crimes.html
April 12, 2024 - 3m45s Massachusetts Center of Covid https://x.com/JohnBeaudoinSr/status/1804534012368548112
April 12, 2024 - 1m42s Pulmonary Embolism https://x.com/tompaine1984/status/1801642398730109045
April 12, 2024 - 1m12s Strokes https://x.com/tompaine1984/status/1801087578373841057
Massachusetts StateHouse Testimonies
Jun 8, 2023 - 4m15s - H 734 - https://rumble.com/v2uhck6-massachusetts-joint-committee-on-emergency-preparedness-and-management-john.html
Mid-2023 17-minute Summary re-recorded after event at StateHouse - https://rumble.com/v2tyuxe-coquin-de-chien-massachusetts-legislators-presentation-john-beaudoin.html
Supplemental Information
Books Published
Mar 2024 - The Real CdC - COVID FACTS for REGULAR PEOPLE
Apr 2024 - THE CDC MEMORANDUM - NOTICE OF CRIMINAL LIABILITY
Articles Published
Coquin de Chien (named changed to “The Real CdC”) - 113 Articles published as of November 10, 2024 found at https://TheRealCdC.Substack.com
Brownstone Institute - Just Who Is Girish Navani? published on September 24, 2024 Found at https://brownstone.org/articles/just-who-is-girish-navani/
Brownstone Institute - A Question of Standing published on October 30, 2024 Found at https://brownstone.org/articles/a-question-of-standing/
Bills Authored
HB1661 New Hampshire 2024 Session - Public health analysis and data transparency; found at https://legiscan.com/NH/text/HB1661/id/2864803
HF5131 Minnesota 2024 Session - Public health analysis and data transparency; found at https://legiscan.com/MN/text/HF5131/2023
THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES
Jul 2024 - Vol. I - NOTICE OF HOSPITAL HOMICIDE & ACUTE RENAL FAILURE DEATHS
Aug 2024 - Vol. II - COVID-19 “VACCINE”-CAUSED DEATHS & DEATHS FRAUDULENTLY LABELED “COVID-19” - served to the governor, health commissioner, and AG of Connecticut (both Vol. I & II). Whistleblower report filed with the Auditors of Public Accounts of Connecticut (Vol. II).
Published Firsts & Notables
Apr 12, 2022 - Clotting & Hemorrhaging Excess Deaths https://open.substack.com/pub/therealcdc/p/c19-vaccine-the-cause-of-causes?r=1d6m3v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Apr 26, 2022 - Fraudulent covid over-counting https://open.substack.com/pub/therealcdc/p/scienter-not-science?r=1d6m3v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
May 11, 2022 - SOLUTION to vaccine debate (Correlate Vax registry with death records) https://open.substack.com/pub/therealcdc/p/two-sided-solution?r=1d6m3v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
May 16, 2022 - Sudden Kidney Failure Alert https://open.substack.com/pub/therealcdc/p/n179?r=1d6m3v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
May 27, 2022 - Turbo Cancer by the numbers (Marrow, Lymph) https://open.substack.com/pub/therealcdc/p/neoplasm-to-ectoplasm-in-months?r=1d6m3v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Jun 19, 2022 - Circulatory system attacked https://open.substack.com/pub/therealcdc/p/circulatory-attack-continues?r=1d6m3v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Jun 24, 2022 - Pulmonary embolism deaths https://open.substack.com/pub/therealcdc/p/pulmonary-emboli-effects?r=1d6m3v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Aug 2022 - Sued Governor in U.S. District Ct - FRAUD Covid over-counting & Hidden vaccine deaths
Dec 2023 - Summa Logica LLC founded
Feb 2024 - First Circuit Court of Appeals Brief filed - STANDING DOCTRINE systemic failure
… More Cancer, Circulatory System, Eosinophilia, Myocarditis, Clotting, Hemorrhaging, Thrombocytopenia, Stroke et al
Feb 2024 The Real CdC published by Summa Logica LLC
Feb 2024 THE CDC MEMORANDUM published by Summa Logica LLC
June 2024 - THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES Vol. I - Sudden Kidney Failure deaths
August 2024 - THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES Vol. II - Vaccine deaths
2023 - served the governors and other public officials of Vermont with THE VERMONT MEMORANDUM and officials of Minnesota with THE MINNESOTA MEMORANDUM
2024 - served the directors and 13 deputy directors of the FDA, CDC, and NIH with THE CDC MEMORANDUM - NOTICE OF CRIMINAL LIABILITY
Sep 2024 - to be announced - publications regarding Dismissal Doctrines - the root core issue that facilitates all other issues festering in the United States: border, election, LGBT, Covid, Vaccines, Climate change
2024 - Thesis author and advisor on research paper to apply DFT and SNR analyses to death data streams of age groups and causes of death to determine the seasonality level of externalities
Law School
Aug 2020 - Entered at 56yo
Aug 2021 - Kicked out for refusing Covid vax
Mask Mandate Lawsuit vs Governor of MA
May 2020 - Sued Governor in U.S. District Court
Nov 2020 - Governor changed mandate for the entire state to get around the legal theory in my lawsuit. Neither I nor anyone speaking to me had to wear a mask as a result of the exception in the new mandate Covid Order No. 55 ¶ 2b
Covid and Vaccine Deaths Fraud Lawsuit vs Governor et al of MA
August 2022 - Sued state over massive numbers of fraudulent records that appear to substantially increase Covid death reporting and to hide Covid vaccine death reporting. Dismissed. Appealed to the First Circuit — pending.
Breach of Contract Lawsuit vs Massachusetts School of Law
August 2022 - Sued Massachusetts School of Law for breach of contract and unfair and deceptive acts. Appealed to Massachusetts Court of Appeals — pending.
Other Written Works for Courts
Amicus Curiae Brief (Treatise on Standing Doctrine) in the Supreme Court of the United States in Johnson v Kotek No. 24-173 dated September 2024; found at https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/24/24-173/326017/20240916110703931_Amicus%20Brief-Beaudoin.pdf and an article on Substack about it found at https://therealcdc.substack.com/p/amicus-curiae-beaudoin-supporting
Another Amicus Curiae Brief (on Mootness Doctrine) not submitted to the Supreme Court of the United States as it was too late and no attorney was available to submit it. Dated October 2024.
Other Appearances
3m50s Video on X with Dr. Randy Bock https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1807177969292755084
Aug 7, 2024 - Ask Dr. Drew - https://rumble.com/v5a2lkh-dr.-kelly-victory-john-beaudoin-says-data-shows-biggest-story-everyone-is-m.html
May 21, 2024 - Ask Dr. Drew - https://rumble.com/v4wl1qu-how-the-cdc-is-hiding-mrna-deaths-behind-y59.0-w-john-beaudoin-sr.-and-nick.html
Jun 27, 2023 - Ask Dr. Drew - https://rumble.com/v2wo5g0-john-beaudoin-sr-death-certificates-fraudulently-omitted-mrna-vaccine-react.html
2023 - War Room - https://rumble.com/v2yctm2-aaron-hertzberg-and-john-paul-beaudoin-sr.-explain-how-the-cdc-lied-about-v.html
Jan 2024 - The HighWire - https://rumble.com/v4819zl-new-data-reveals-tsunami-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths.html
Nov 2023 - Epoch Times - https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/unexploded-bomb-where-the-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-are-really-hiding-john-beaudoin-5579458?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy
Nov 2023 - Epoch Times - https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/evidence-how-cdc-buried-vaccine-death-data-5575113?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy
Sep 2024 - Rumble Channel johnbeaudoinsr - CT Memo Vol. I - Kidney Failure Epidemic https://rumble.com/v5el1yy-kidney-failure-epidemic-by-john-beaudoin-sr..html
Mar 10, 2024 - Health Rights Massachusetts - onsite in Shrewsbury MA - https://rumble.com/v4k31c3-lessons-learned-from-covid-deaths-in-massachusetts-with-john-beaudoin-sr..html?start=455
Jul 16, 2024 - Shannon Joy Show - https://rumble.com/v57f48k-covid-kill-protocols-exposed-new-government-data-proves-hospital-homicide.-.html
2023 - Coffee and a Mike episode #642 - https://rumble.com/v2zk5yk-coffee-and-a-mike-episode-642-with-john-beaudoin-sr-cdc-lying-about-vaccine.html
2023 - Rumble Channel johnbeaudoinsr - Review of Individual Death Records and Causes https://rumble.com/v270hww-vexine-veritas-vid-2-faud-explained-in-a-longer-form-john-beaudoin.html
Sep 4, 2024 - Redacted News - https://rumble.com/v5dwc6l-500000-americans-have-been-killed-by-the-covid-vaccine-and-the-cdc-is-hidin.html
Jul 15, 2024 - 2 mins - itscommonsense2020 - CT Governor, AG, PH Commissioner delivery of CT Memo Vol. I - https://rumble.com/v56cuyi-john-paul-beaudoin-sr.-delivering-notice-to-ct-governor-attorney-general-an.html
Feb 2024 - What the Nurses Saw - Good 8-minute video - https://rumble.com/v4gunc9-ken-mccarthy-and-john-beaudoin-discuss-remdesivir-and-excess-deaths-from-ki.html
Sep 23, 2024 - Viva Frei - Live with John Beaudoin: The Updated Covid States are SHOCKING https://rumble.com/v5g3kfx-live-with-john-beaudoin-the-updated-covid-stats-are-shocking-viva-frei.html
Sep 06, 2024 - React19 with Ann Forti - John Beaudoin | Exposing the Alarming Data on Covid 19 Protocols and Vaccine Deaths - https://rumble.com/v5inrjp-john-beaudoin-exposing-the-alarming-data-on-covid-19-protocols-and-vaccine-.html and on https://the-react19-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/john-beaudoin-exposing-the-data-on-covid-19-protocols-and-vaccine-deaths and on https://react19.org/videos-and-podcasts/john-beaudoin-exposing-the-alarming-data-on-covid-19-protocols-and-vaccine-deaths-2
Sep 2024 Amicus Curiae Brief filed in Johnson v Kotek found at https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/24/24-173/326017/20240916110703931_Amicus%20Brief-Beaudoin.pdf
John, You are an unrecognized hero here on Earth, but God is watching.
Thankyou John. Heartfelt, respect.