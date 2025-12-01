CDC Unlawfully Hides C19 Vaccine Deaths

Share

Thank you, Alan Newman, for allowing this video to be shared freely across platforms earlier than previously agreed. Alan knows how important the facts are in this video.

Given the news from the FDA in recognizing 10 child deaths from Covid vaccines, I (John Beaudoin Sr) found it important to make this video widely available free of charge.

The contents of this video, if publicly known at the time the subject matter records were created, would have obviated criminal fraud perpetrated by the CDC and by state health departments over the past several years, specifically the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MA DPH).

Expertise, inferential statistical methods, or other esoteric knowledge is not required to understand the conclusive evidence in this video.

Please feel free to take clips and post to social media.

I pray to God that you do something in addition to re-posting on social media. Please contact your town health board, congressman, senator, state rep, state senator, district attorney, police chief, the FBI, or someone else in authority. Give them the link to this video. Write down some notes.

Cite any or all of the following laws that were broken when you talk to them:

18 U.S. Code § 1001 - Statements or entries generally

18 U.S. Code § 1035 - False statements relating to health care matters

18 U.S. Code § 1040 - Fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits

18 U.S. Code § 1343 - Fraud by wire, radio, or television

18 U.S. Code § 1347 - Health care fraud

18 U.S. Code § 241 - Conspiracy against rights

18 U.S. Code § 242 - Deprivation of rights under color of law

Demand investigation. Ask when you can hear back from them. Ask if they or their children took the Covid vaccine because they were lied to.

God bless you all

John 14: 6 TRUTH