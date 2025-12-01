The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

CDC Unlawfully Hides C19 Vaccine Deaths

Courage in Health Series - John Beaudoin Sr, Speaker
John Beaudoin Sr The Real CdC's avatar
John Beaudoin Sr The Real CdC
Dec 01, 2025

Share

Share The Real CdC’s Newsletter

Thank you, Alan Newman, for allowing this video to be shared freely across platforms earlier than previously agreed. Alan knows how important the facts are in this video.

Given the news from the FDA in recognizing 10 child deaths from Covid vaccines, I (John Beaudoin Sr) found it important to make this video widely available free of charge.

The contents of this video, if publicly known at the time the subject matter records were created, would have obviated criminal fraud perpetrated by the CDC and by state health departments over the past several years, specifically the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MA DPH).

Expertise, inferential statistical methods, or other esoteric knowledge is not required to understand the conclusive evidence in this video.

Please feel free to take clips and post to social media.

I pray to God that you do something in addition to re-posting on social media. Please contact your town health board, congressman, senator, state rep, state senator, district attorney, police chief, the FBI, or someone else in authority. Give them the link to this video. Write down some notes.

Cite any or all of the following laws that were broken when you talk to them:

  • 18 U.S. Code § 1001 - Statements or entries generally

  • 18 U.S. Code § 1035 - False statements relating to health care matters

  • 18 U.S. Code § 1040 - Fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits

  • 18 U.S. Code § 1343 - Fraud by wire, radio, or television

  • 18 U.S. Code § 1347 - Health care fraud

  • 18 U.S. Code § 241 - Conspiracy against rights

  • 18 U.S. Code § 242 - Deprivation of rights under color of law

Demand investigation. Ask when you can hear back from them. Ask if they or their children took the Covid vaccine because they were lied to.

God bless you all

John 14: 6 TRUTH

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Summa Logica LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture