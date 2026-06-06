The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
1d

Sorry about your son , and didn’t know your background. Thank you for your open honest discussion. Godspeed, Blessings to you and your family . 🙏

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
1d

"The loss of the grand jury in its traditional, authentic, or runaway form, leaves the modern federal government with few natural enemies capable of delivering any sort of damaging blows against it. The importance of this loss of a once powerful check on the 'runaway' federal government is a focus that has remained largely untouched in the legal literature."

If It's Not A Runaway, It's Not A Real Grand Jury

https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/files/juristdocs/Runaway%20Grand%20Jury.pdf

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1 reply by John Beaudoin Sr The Real CdC
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