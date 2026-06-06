Broken Courts Are Contributing to Societal Breakdown
FreedomHub hosts John Beaudoin Sr as he explains how the US Courts are failing the American people and causing US breakdown into incivility
Please see the video on Rumble here
https://rumble.com/v7alwq6-broken-courts-are-contributing-to-societal-breakdown.html
God Bless You All
Sorry about your son , and didn’t know your background. Thank you for your open honest discussion. Godspeed, Blessings to you and your family . 🙏
"The loss of the grand jury in its traditional, authentic, or runaway form, leaves the modern federal government with few natural enemies capable of delivering any sort of damaging blows against it. The importance of this loss of a once powerful check on the 'runaway' federal government is a focus that has remained largely untouched in the legal literature."
If It's Not A Runaway, It's Not A Real Grand Jury
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/files/juristdocs/Runaway%20Grand%20Jury.pdf