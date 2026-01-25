The Real CdC’s Newsletter

Sennot
3d

During covid you could see infections increase in southern states in summer, northern states in winter. Poor indoor air quality was the obvious explanation!

I live in Hawaii. During the worst of covid tyranny they'd arrest you for simply sitting on the beach. It was insane, not just because of the sheer evilness of the governor's dictates, but because sitting on a beach in the warm sun & wind was the healthiest, most preventative & protective thing you could do. Vitamin D + fresh salty ocean air do wonders for your immune system.

As for masks? Putting a trap on your airway that becomes a warm, moist petri dish for bacteria and viruses to propagate is just dumb. We sneeze for a reason. It is part of our immune response - it forcibly expels pathogens in the upper airway, where respiratory infections start. Trapping all that gunk in front of your face is a bad idea.

It was obvious that they wanted us to behave in ways that actually made us more likely to catch covid and have more severe symptoms.

1 reply by John Beaudoin Sr The Real CdC
2XOH
3d

God bless you, John.

So how do we, as individuals and as a country, deal with this reminder that “evil ain’t going away”? At least not here on this earth? 

1) Reexamine one’s commitment to a karmic-based faith. Actions should have consequences, even if on another plane. Having faith in an omnipotent, omnipresent, and benevolent creator, who passes judgment at some point, can be psychologically comforting for those who play by the rules, yet lose treasure and fame to those that don’t. Without a karmic-based faith, it would oftentimes be hard to trudge upward on this dreary planet.

2) Understand that good government shouldn't necessarily overlap with your individual spiritual beliefs. Big government that tries to do everything lacks in nuance and accountability. Both Thomas Jefferson and Thoreau agreed that “That government is best which governs the least.” Not a bad place to set anchor. 

3) A functioning democracy requires an educated and attentive electorate. Contribute to that dialogue in a thoughtful and respectful way.

Thanks for doing this, John.

5 replies by John Beaudoin Sr The Real CdC and others
16 more comments...

