From the beginning of Covid, I experimented with data from around the world, especially noting the differences in deaths from Covid relative to climate, latitude, and altitude. Rather than bore you with my theories, all of which turned out to be true based on the data, I will simply compare Connecticut and Florida pneumonia-involved deaths. This depiction will explain my point. And my point is that epidemiologists and government health agencies are so broken that they miss obvious variables or they purposely avoid studying obvious variables in order to propagandize the public with prevarications and behavior modifications.

Australia, southeast Asia, Oregon, Washington, and Vancouver, for examples, were never going to have severe Covid deaths en masse like the northeast USA. I can prove that in many different ways. My models held true all throughout Covid. Oops. I wasn’t going to dwell on those.

Here are Florida and Connecticut J18 “Pneumonia, Unspecified” involved deaths in All Ages for 26 consecutive years. These are deaths per day as an average for each month. To be clear, I divided the monthly totals by the number of days in each month. That’s how simple this is.

Figure 1

The Figure 1 graph set shows the summer of 2021, especially August and September 2021, aligned for both states, Florida on top, and Connecticut on the bottom.

Clearly, there was an incredibly deadly event in those two months in Florida that was not there at all in Connecticut. Covid was ubiquitous in both states for a year before the two months under scrutiny.

Figure 2 - from weatherspark.com

Look at Figure 2. Do you see it? Oppressive temperatures in Orlando drive people into air conditioning. Air conditioning causes respiratory issues, especially if the duct work is not sanitized, which allows bacteria and fungi to replicate and become airborne.

Take my word for it that the 2020 Orlando Comfort level was also oppressive. So, why were pneumonia-involved deaths in August and September 2020 not nearly as stark and numerous?

The population was vaccinated for Covid in 2021 and not in 2020. We know that Covid fake vaccines crash your leukocytes and neutrophils for a week or so. We also know, from my D8 “Immune mechanism” involved deaths analyses in my books, that the immune system was rocked by these fake vaccines for Covid. The purport of prevention provided an actual and proximate cause of severe disease from many pathogens including shingles, RSV, and SARS-COV2, causing pneumonia deaths that people would otherwise have survived but for Covid fake vaccines.

Here is the climate in Connecticut.

Figure 3 - from weatherspark.com

Figure 3 comfort level in Connecticut in August and September 2021 tells a very different story than Orlando. Connecticut is barely oppressive for a few hours on a few days, whereas Orlando is consistently miserable for most of the hours of almost every day in those two months. Connecticut has its issues with pneumonia, as expected, in the coldest and driest parts of the winter.

Conclusion

While I offer my uneducated and non-expert opinions in this article, the important conclusion is that public health agencies and departments do not study anomalous death events of thousands, or even hundreds of thousands of Americans each year. They do not study the effects of obvious variables such as climate, which causes behavior changes in the use of air conditioning, public transportation, time in the sun, and other variables. What do they study? I really have no idea. They surely market pharmaceutical products.

HHS, CDC, NIH, FDA, CMS, and state health departments are stuck in models and methods that have failed for nearly a century. They even made them worse by adopting evidence-based methods since 1992. And they continue to be stuck in those paradigms most familiar to them. They have been indoctrinated into “evidence-based” since 1992 as I point out in my book, The Real CdC.

I have no education in epidemiology. But I have an independent mind and an ability to be open to all variables that may affect disease proliferation. Most of it has to do with behavior and not biology. I find it interesting that the three best and most accurate modelers in all of Covid do not have a background in epidemiology and that the most recognized epidemiologists from world-renowned universities had the least accurate models throughout Covid.

God Bless You All

John 14:6 TRUTH