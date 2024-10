Share

Hi All, Here is the video of my portion of the Back to Basics Conference: Summit on Family, Food and Healthcare held October 19, 2024 Saturday in Waltham, Massachusetts.

I speak slowly. Playing at 1.5X should be okay. Maybe even faster.

God bless you all.

John 14:6

And Jesus answered, “I am the Way and the TRUTH and the Life.” No one comes to the Father except through me.