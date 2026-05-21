The Real CdC’s Newsletter

The Real CdC’s Newsletter

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David Ransil's avatar
David Ransil
4d

Ultraviolet rays are what cause heat. And UV goes right through what "they" are dumping in the air to block the sun; those rays are still warming the Earth. But that layer of haze they're creating HOLDS that heat IN, so they can say, "See? Toldja -- Global Warming." And the buildup of nano-aluminum and other contaminants in what they're dropping will eventually be deadly on Earth. This is well-known in many circles, but no one's doing anything about it.

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
4d

God bless you, John, and may He keep you in the palms of His mighty hands!

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