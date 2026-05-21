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In this article, “They” refers to oligarchs and those whom “they” program to follow “their” anti-God agenda. Whether you are religious, agnostic, or atheist, you should be concerned about those who now rule over the United States’ puppet administration, Congress, and the Courts. It is obvious that “they” hate God and all He created. There is no longer any doubt. To believe in no god is better than to believe what “they” believe. “They” want to destroy and replace everything God made.

Genesis Chapter 1 is a checklist for “them” to destroy.

Genesis Chapter One

1 In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. 3 And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.

“They” are trying to block the sun … purportedly to cool the Earth because man caused too much climate change. The false religion of climate change has no scientific basis. The same people who want block the sun, stop cows from belching, put solar panels and windmills everywhere, make everyone drive electric vehicles, demand everyone live in 15-minute cities, are the ones who have no issue with AI data centers consuming electricity at a rate never needed before by an industry at any time in history.

11 And God said, Let the earth bring forth grass, the herb yielding seed, and the fruit tree yielding fruit after his kind, whose seed is in itself, upon the earth: and it was so. 12 And the earth brought forth grass, and herb yielding seed after his kind, and the tree yielding fruit, whose seed was in itself, after his kind: and God saw that it was good.

“They” irradiate our vegetables and fruits purportedly so that they do not spoil. “They” coat them with chemicals to preserve their appearance. Radiation and chemicals come with negative externalities, ergo, a price of human fatality and maim. Long term studies were not done unless they were corrupted and controlled by the same company wishing to profit from these products and procedures.

Worse than that, “they” are genetically modifying crops and attempting to “vaccinate” the population through fresh produce oral vaccines.

20 And God said, Let the waters bring forth abundantly the moving creature that hath life, and fowl that may fly above the earth in the open firmament of heaven. 21 And God created great whales, and every living creature that moveth, which the waters brought forth abundantly, after their kind, and every winged fowl after his kind: and God saw that it was good.

“They” are vaccinating our fish, fowl, and livestock to ensure that we end up getting demonic RNA or DNA into us. “They” drop treats in the woods laced with vaccines. “They” want to rewrite the genetic code of deer, squirrels, fisher, coyotes … everything. Why? There is no pandemic or epidemic other than the ones “they” are creating in labs and releasing in the public to drive vaccine uptake and alter human DNA.

22 And God blessed them, saying, Be fruitful, and multiply, and fill the waters in the seas, and let fowl multiply in the earth.

“They” believe the Earth is overcrowded and wish to bring the population down from around 9 billion to under one billion. Many of “they” have stated this openly in interviews. Their religion follows Robert Malthus’ view of economics, overpopulation, and scarcity of resources. Malthusian economics has never been proven valid. Food production adapts to demand and there’s plenty of room to grow. To “they,” it is just a religious mantra of hating God’s creations, including humans. They want to kill babies in utero through abortion. They want to kill and sterilize children and child-bearing aged women and fertile men using modRNA injections they call “vaccines.”

24 And God said, Let the earth bring forth the living creature after his kind, cattle, and creeping thing, and beast of the earth after his kind: and it was so. 25 And God made the beast of the earth after his kind, and cattle after their kind, and every thing that creepeth upon the earth after his kind: and God saw that it was good. 26 And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.

“They” want to replace man made in the image of God by man made in the image of man-made electronic devices. Trans-humanism is their goal and “they” mean to make it happen soon. You will be able to get a chip implanted in you from which you can make phone calls in your head, join conference calls in your head, play video games in your head, and perform preprogrammed tasks for the greater good of the world collective. You, as an individual, will be lost. Your soul will be relegated or destroyed.

27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.

“They” hate God’s creation of males and females, the differences of which have strengths and weaknesses. “They” hate that women bear and birth children and the men protect their mates and children. “They” indoctrinated generations of children to believe that a man can become a woman and a woman can become a man; that women can be as good a police officer or fireman as a men can be; that men can be as good at making a home and breastfeeding as women can be. “They” are insanely illogical in their thirst to change and undo what God has done.

Conclusion

None of what “they” attempt to do will end well. Society is programmed into obsessions of hatred based on a false morality built on an amorphous foundation.

Even if “they” succeed in vaccinating everyone and all animals, it would only take 2 generations to have all that genetic crap deselected and expunged from the genomes of the species. The death and maim and rot worldwide will be devastating, but it will be corrected nonetheless.

If “they” succeed in something, “they” will quickly lose their gains because God does exist and He will ensure that His plan is the only plan.

Regardless of your religious affiliation or void thereof, you must worry about the war against God by Globalist Communists. “They” are more than a political movement. “They” are demon worshipers who absolutely hate God. Atheists don’t believe in God. Why would atheists care to attack God if they don’t believe He exists? Atheists have always been among us and have never attacked like this. The current attacks on all God’s creation is organized by a false religion of Satanists and Luciferian cultists and worshipers of Ba’al and Molech and who knows.

Be ready for the coming war for truth and life and the way.

God Bless You All

JOHN 14:6 TRUTH